Katie Holmes Goes Cozy-Chic in Double-Breasted Coat & Retro Sneakers For Stroll in NYC

Post-New Years Day, Katie Holmes was spotted leaving a bookstore in New York on Monday.

The “Rare Objects” director and actress opted for a cozy look for the chilly NYC outing. She wore a dark green double-breasted coat from Mango over top a striped sweater with hits of navy, plum-toned trousers and vintage ’70s-inspired sneakers. Holmes donned a pair of New Balance x Staud 327 shoes, which feature a creamy leather and nylon upper with an oversized ‘N’ logo in blue, navy accents at the heel and a studded rubber outsole.

Katie Holmes wearing a Mango green double-breasted coat and New Balance x Staud 327 Sneakers in NYC on Jan. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Splash

The fashion-forward mom, 43, expertly accessorized with a sea green quilted leather Chanel crossbody bag. She also sported a silver initial necklace and a leopard-printed mask and a tote.

Katie Holmes is spotted in a stylish look while out and about in Manhattan on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Splash

Over the years, since her time on “Dawson’s Creek,” Holmes has become known for her chic, understated sense of style. She’s often seen hitting the streets of Manhattan in timeless basics, though she tends to favor incorporating certain unexpected elements that add a bit of flair.

In terms of shoes, she likes a pop of color or an animal print and she’s even tried the ankle socks with heels trend. Moreover, who could forget her oatmeal-colored cashmere cardigan and bra set in 2019?

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ New Balance x Staud sneakers on Jan. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Splash

