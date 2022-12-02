Katie Holmes Makes Merry With Nordstrom in Navy Wool Coat, Jeans & Loafers

Katie Holmes rang in the holiday season with the help of Nordstrom last night.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum hit the department store’s festive celebration at Wollman Rink in New York on Thursday night. The event featured ice skating, arcade games, light bites and festive cocktails. The guest list included Brooke Shields, Busy Philipps, Natasha Lyonne and more in addition to Holmes.

To the soiree, Holmes wore a chic and cozy look. She wore a black turtleneck top underneath a navy blue wool coat. The jacket featured black buttons as well as a black cuffed sleeve detail. She added straight-leg medium-wash jeans with a raw hem to her outfit and kept her accessories to a minimum.

Katie Holmes attends Nordstrom’s holiday event at Wollman Rink in NYC on Dec. 01. CREDIT: Vladimir Weinstein/BFA.com

The actress added one of her staple footwear choices to complete her look: Gucci loafers. She wore square-toe black loafers with a red band and a gold Gucci logo. The classic style added to the overall timelessness of Holmes’ ensemble.

Katie Holmes attends Nordstrom’s holiday event at Wollman Rink in NYC on Dec. 01. CREDIT: Vladimir Weinstein/BFA.com

When it comes to fashion, Holmes is known for her classic style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. As for footwear, she keeps a timeless selection of Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules in rotation. Over the decades that she’s been in entertainment, Holmes has made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in campaigns for J. Crew, Ann Taylor and Miu Miu.

