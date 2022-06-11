×
Katie Holmes Steps Out in New York in Ultra-Normcore Sneakers and Socks

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Katie Holmes is on her way in moody colors for the summer. Spotted out in SoHo in New York on Friday, the actress wore a light dress and sneakers to create a casual and playful look, with darker shades at its root.

Holmes wore a gray floral-print tiered summer dress with thin straps. The lightness of the fabric worked for the hotter temperatures, as does the dress’s loose tiered shape, which ends a little bit below her knees. The floral print across her dress blends in with the shaded color, the outline of the flowers contrasting the fabric.

Actress Katie Holmes walks into a Soho, New York building on June 10, 2022. <span style="font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"><br /></span>
CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Holmes layered the dress over a crisp white tee, giving the outfit a retro ’90s-era grunge vibe. For her accessories, she went sporty, as she wore a corduroy navy blue cap which referenced the blue flower outlines on the dress and her white tote bag kept the look casual, while also meshing with her T-shirt.

For her footwear, the actress went all black, opting for a dark pair of sneakers and black ribbed crew socks to finish the dark ambiance. Holmes’ choice for a sneaker was perfect for her errand running, especially in a city like New York. The laceup sneakers have a suede and leather upper with contrasting white accents and a light brown sole. The sneakers hold a simplicity that can work effortlessly for many different occasions, whether it was for a directly sporty event or a trip around the Big Apple.

She sported the same shoes earlier in the week, pairing them with a loose-fitting, menswear-inspired ensemble.

Holmes continues to be a street style icon, as the screen star is always seen wearing attire that is an authentic representation of herself. And she isn’t afraid to try something new, whether it be a tiered dress or her past boyfriend button-up with distressed shorts. For her footwear, Holmes has also made a pattern of choosing sneakers to finish the look, as well as comfort-oriented boots and loafers.

Katie Holmes Red Carpet Style Through the Years

