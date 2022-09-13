Katie Holmes Delivers Chic Street Style In $80 Mom Jeans, Baby Pink T-Shirt & Chunky Knit Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes took a casual stroll in classic closet staples. The actress showcased her chic street style while out in Soho, New York City on Monday.

Holmes looked cool and comfortable for the day out in the Big Apple. The “Dawson’s Creek” star wore a baby pink short-sleeve shirt. She tucked her top into a pair of high-waist wide-leg “mom” jeans by Mango. Retailing for $80, the relaxed bottoms are made of recycled cotton-blend fabric and feature five pockets and a zip and button fastening.

Katie Holmes spotted out in Soho, New York City on September 12, 2022. CREDIT: splash / SplashNews.com

Sticking to a chill vibe, Holmes styled her hair in a top knot bun and opted for minimal makeup. The entertainer accessorized with black oversized shades and carried her essential items in an oxblood shoulder bag. She also held a red cell phone in her hand as well as a face mask for safety.

When it came down to the shoes, Holmes completed her look with white sneakers. The silhouette had a gold knit design around the toe and was set on a chunky outsole.

Katie Holmes out in Soho, New York City on September 12, 2022. CREDIT: splash / SplashNews.com

White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes is the co-founder of fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

