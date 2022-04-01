Katie Holmes Gets Whimsical for Spring With Quirky Croissant Clutch & Yellow Floral Dress at Kate Spade New York’s Fall 2022 Preview

Katie Holmes delivered some spring style inspiration at the Kate Spade New York Fall 2022 presentation held at the label’s townhouse in SoHo, New York on Thursday. The actress was joined by fellow A-listers Emma Roberts and Rosario Dawson.

Embracing the new season, Holmes looked radiant in a floral sunshine yellow dress from Kate Spade New York’s Fall 2022 collection. With spring on the horizon, a floral print dress couldn’t be more apt. The vibrant little number is crafted from a tiered yellow cotton fabric and features a V-neckline, flowy skirt and a short cinched waist.

Katie Holmes arrives at the Kate Spade New York Fall 2022 Presentation in SoHo, NY on March 31, 2022. CREDIT: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

Katie Holmes attends the Kate Spade New York Fall 2022 Presentation in SoHo, NY on March 31, 2022. CREDIT: Rommel Demano/BFA.com

The “Batman Begins” star teamed her dress with a lightweight cream cardigan. She pulled the sleeves up to the middle of her forearms and touted her essentials in a quirky brown croissant-style clutch. Holmes styled her signature brunette tresses in soft beach waves and added rosy blush to her cheeks and a matte berry pink pout.

Unfortunately, the photos didn’t allow for a glimpse at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if the producer completed everything with slingback pumps, versatile boots or embellished sandals.

From left to right: Emma Roberts, Rosario Dawson and Katie Holmes at the Kate Spade New York Fall 2022 Presentation in SoHo, NY on March 31, 2022. CREDIT: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Holmes has a refined fashion sense. She tends to gravitate towards classic wardrobe staples that are comfortable and chic. Last month, she showcased her affinity for Kate Spade New York pieces by stepping out in the brand’s orange butterfly-print dress. The Spring Flight Lawn Dress featured the pattern in pink and black and was complemented with puffy sleeves. She paired the vibrant garment with white slingback heels. The shoes also had a sharp pointed-toe silhouette and were accented with a darling white bow on the front.

