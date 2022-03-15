×
Katie Holmes Flutters in Kate Spade New York’s Butterfly-Print Dress With Sleek Slingback Pumps

By Jacorey Moon
Katie Holmes wears a look suitable for a perfect impending welcome to spring. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted yesterday while out and about in New York City in a vibrant garment.

Holmes opted for an orange butterfly-print dress from Kate Spade New York. The brand’s Spring Flight Lawn Dress featured the pattern in pink and black. It also had puffy sleeves, which are on-trend and have graced celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Culpo, Britney Spears as of late, as well as a belt in the same eye-catching design. The dress retails for $378.

Katie Holmes, Kate Spade, butterfly, white, heels, slingbacks, nyc, March 14 2022
Katie Holmes out and about in her Kate Spade butterfly dress and white slingbacks in New York City on March 14, 2022.
CREDIT: kate spade new york via Michael Simon

Holmes elected to keep her accessories simple with three gold necklaces of varying thickness and textures layered around her neck. She also carried a black shoulder bag that added a nice contrast juxtaposed to her colorful dress.

Detail of Katie Holmes' shoes on March 14, 2022.
Detail of Katie Holmes’ shoes on March 14, 2022.
CREDIT: Sophie Fritz/startraksphoto.com

To ground everything, she slipped on a pair of white slingback heels that had an approximate height of 1 inch. The shoes also had a sharp pointed-toe silhouette and were accented with a darling white bow on the front.

Kate Spade spring flight lawn dress
The Kate Spade Spring Flight Lawn Dress
CREDIT: Kate Spade

The “Batman Begins” actress has over the years showcased her chic yet refined sartorial sense both on and off-duty. Recently, Holmes gave a modern twist on power suiting while wearing an ivory-white version complemented with hot-pink slingback heels. Also, she was spotted in a double-breasted green coat with plum-colored trousers and navy and cream New Balance sneakers for a sporty casual look that also displays her ability to mix and match colors.

The “First Daughter” actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in campaigns for J. Crew, Ann Taylor and Miu Miu.

Click through the gallery to see Holmes’ red carpet style through the years. 

Pop on a pair of white slingbacks for a streamlined finish.

12 Storeez slingback leather pumps
CREDIT: SSENSE

To Buy: 12 Storeez Slingback Leather Pumps, $188

Sam Edelman Toren Slingback Pumps
CREDIT: Shopbop

To Buy: Sam Edelman Toren Slingback Pumps, $130

Nine West Kately 9X93
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Nine West Kately 9X93, $89

