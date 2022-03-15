Katie Holmes Flutters in Kate Spade New York’s Butterfly-Print Dress With Sleek Slingback Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Katie Holmes wears a look suitable for a perfect impending welcome to spring. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted yesterday while out and about in New York City in a vibrant garment.
Holmes opted for an orange butterfly-print dress from Kate Spade New York. The brand’s Spring Flight Lawn Dress featured the pattern in pink and black. It also had puffy sleeves, which are on-trend and have graced celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Culpo, Britney Spears as of late, as well as a belt in the same eye-catching design. The dress retails for $378.
Holmes elected to keep her accessories simple with three gold necklaces of varying thickness and textures layered around her neck. She also carried a black shoulder bag that added a nice contrast juxtaposed to her colorful dress.
To ground everything, she slipped on a pair of white slingback heels that had an approximate height of 1 inch. The shoes also had a sharp pointed-toe silhouette and were accented with a darling white bow on the front.
The “Batman Begins” actress has over the years showcased her chic yet refined sartorial sense both on and off-duty. Recently, Holmes gave a modern twist on power suiting while wearing an ivory-white version complemented with hot-pink slingback heels. Also, she was spotted in a double-breasted green coat with plum-colored trousers and navy and cream New Balance sneakers for a sporty casual look that also displays her ability to mix and match colors.
The “First Daughter” actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in campaigns for J. Crew, Ann Taylor and Miu Miu.
