Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in a Silky Purple Top and Athletic Sneakers at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022

Katie Holmes attended the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball yesterday in New York, even taking the stage to say a few words at one point.

Showcasing her simple but classic sense of style, Holmes wore a silky top with casual sneakers.

Katie Holmes attends the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 9, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Holmes’ look consisted of a form-fitting dark purple strapless top, which the “Batman Begins” star wore with light-wash jeans with a distressed hem. The 43-year-old styled her dark brown locks in waves set in a side part. Embellishing her look with shine, Holmes accessorized with a gold nose ring and dangling earrings that hid behind her hair. Rounding out the outfit, the mother of one carried a black shoulder bag.

Prioritizing comfort, Holmes wore black slip-on athletic sneakers without laces. The sneakers were made of a breathable mesh with rubber soles and flexible arches. The pair are simple and easy to walk in, making for a comfortable wearing experience for the “Dawson’s Creek” actress.

Holmes also served up effortless style while in attendance at Chopard’s flagship boutique opening on New York City’s Fifth Avenue. The “Alone Together” star wore a black sweater dress with a ribbed mohair texture. As for shoes, she chose a chic set of shiny black leather boots with squared toes.

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

