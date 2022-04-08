Katie Holmes Elevates Jeans & Tee With Heeled Mules & Tweed Jacket at Vintage Shopping Party

Katie Holmes mastered casual-chic last night in NY at a party hosted by What Goes Around Comes Around, a luxury vintage purveyor. The party was thrown in celebration of the newly re-designed Soho flagship location, and it also included appearances by celebrities like Zazie Beetz, Thomas Doherty and Ellie Thumann.

Katie Holmes at the What Goes Around Comes Around party in NYC on April 7. CREDIT: Rupert Ramsay/BFA.com

To the star-studded event, Holmes wore a pair of light-wash Levi’s jeans with an equally casual white T-shirt. She dressed up the classics with a Chanel tweed jacket. Her multicolored jacket featured mostly shades of peach and beige, but also included flecks or blues and bright pinks. She finished off her look with a pair of denim-blue colored pointed-toe mules.

Seth Weisser, Katie Holmes and Gerard Maione at the What Goes Around Comes Around party in NYC on April 7. CREDIT: Rupert Ramsay/BFA.com

When it comes to fashion, Holmes is known for her classic style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. As for footwear, she keeps a timeless selection of Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules in rotation. Recently, the actress hit the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a black gown from Chloe that was custom made by Gabriela Hearst. he dress featured cutout detailing on the rib cage, an off-the-shoulder cut and metal ring detail on the bust.

