Katie Holmes Amps Up Bohemian Vibes With Chloe Scarf Dress, Nose Ring & Sneakers for ‘Good Morning America’ Arrival

Katie Holmes was seen making her way to “Good Morning America” for a sit down interview in New York today.

The “Batman Begins” actress chose to bundle up for her arrival, defying expectations amid the summer heat.

Katie Holmes is absolutely stunning in a Chloe striped knit on her way to “Good Morning America” in New York City on July 20, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

The actress was wrapped up in a bohemian-inspired maxi dress from Chloe that had nearly full coverage. The high neck on the piece acted almost like a long scarf, thrown over the star’s shoulder and to the side of the dress. The sleeves are barely distinguishable from the rest of the fabric, Holme’s arms peeking out of the bulky oversized orange, white and gray fabric.

The skirt is fairly simple without much volume due to the weight of the material. Chloe’s creative director Gabriela Hearst has modernized bohemian style in recent collections, offering audiences much more than basic boho tropes. The trend is often associated with a carefree style of dress with a maximalist approach on patterns and accessories.

The actress paired the unexpected dress with unexpected shoes, lacing up a pair of white and orange sneakers from Chloe for her journey into the city. The sneakers are colorful and sporty and contrast the rugged and rustic nature of the dress, modernizing the whole ensemble. The styles are extreme polar opposites and shouldn’t mix and yet, they play well together despite their stylistic differences.

