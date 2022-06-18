×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Katie Holmes Masters Double Denim With Joyful Studded Chloe Clogs

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
MEGA868691_007-1
2007
2005
2005
2008
View Gallery 40 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

She might be unafraid to make a bold fashion statement, but Katie Holmes kept her style classic when she stepped out on Wednesday in New York.

Spotting strolling through Manhattan, the “Alone Together” star showed off a timeless look — double denim. Holmes dressed in a denim button-up blouse, which she wore with an oatmeal-colored cardigan over top and loose-fitting boyfriend jeans in a light wash. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum added to her look by accessorizing with a chunky gold necklace, earrings and a sleek beige leather crossbody bag courtesy of Chloé.

katie holmes double denim outfit, katie holmes street style, chloe joy clogs, chloe kattie small leather shoulder bag
Katie Holmes wearing a chic double-denim outfit complete with a cardigan sweater and brown suede clogs in NYC on June 15, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

She also reached for a Chloé style for shoes, sporting the brand’s “Joy” clogs. The backless silhouette is covered in a chestnut suede upper with suede stud details along the sides and a chunky 2-inch heel. Holmes actually wore the same pair with a maxi dress just days ago on another outing.

katie holmes, chloe joy clogs, clogs, street style
A closer look at Katie Holmes wearing Chloé’s ‘Joy’ clogs featuring an ochre suede upper with stud details along the sides and a chunky sole.
CREDIT: MEGA

Clogs have been trending this spring and summer with other celebs like supermodel Bella Hadid and Sarah Jessica Parker donning the clunky, vintage-inspired shoe look recently.

Shop Katie Holmes’s exact Chloé clogs and more styles below.

chloe joy clogs
CREDIT: FWRD

To Buy: Chloé Joy Clogs, $875; fwrd.com

asos design moon suede clogs in tan
CREDIT: Asos

To Buy: Asos Design Moon Suede Clogs, $65; asos.com

madewell jordyn clog
CREDIT: Madewell

To Buy: Madewell The Jordyn Clog, $178 madewell.com

Scroll through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’s street style through the years.

AGL Sponsored By AGL

Differentiating Through Data and Design

Footwear brand AGL puts forth a contemporary and cool aesthetic rooted in quality and Italian craftsmanship.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad