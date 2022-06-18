Katie Holmes Masters Double Denim With Joyful Studded Chloe Clogs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
She might be unafraid to make a bold fashion statement, but Katie Holmes kept her style classic when she stepped out on Wednesday in New York.
Spotting strolling through Manhattan, the “Alone Together” star showed off a timeless look — double denim. Holmes dressed in a denim button-up blouse, which she wore with an oatmeal-colored cardigan over top and loose-fitting boyfriend jeans in a light wash. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum added to her look by accessorizing with a chunky gold necklace, earrings and a sleek beige leather crossbody bag courtesy of Chloé.
She also reached for a Chloé style for shoes, sporting the brand’s “Joy” clogs. The backless silhouette is covered in a chestnut suede upper with suede stud details along the sides and a chunky 2-inch heel. Holmes actually wore the same pair with a maxi dress just days ago on another outing.
Clogs have been trending this spring and summer with other celebs like supermodel Bella Hadid and Sarah Jessica Parker donning the clunky, vintage-inspired shoe look recently.
Shop Katie Holmes’s exact Chloé clogs and more styles below.
To Buy: Chloé Joy Clogs, $875; fwrd.com
To Buy: Asos Design Moon Suede Clogs, $65; asos.com
To Buy: Madewell The Jordyn Clog, $178 madewell.com
