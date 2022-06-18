Katie Holmes Masters Double Denim With Joyful Studded Chloe Clogs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

She might be unafraid to make a bold fashion statement, but Katie Holmes kept her style classic when she stepped out on Wednesday in New York.

Spotting strolling through Manhattan, the “Alone Together” star showed off a timeless look — double denim. Holmes dressed in a denim button-up blouse, which she wore with an oatmeal-colored cardigan over top and loose-fitting boyfriend jeans in a light wash. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum added to her look by accessorizing with a chunky gold necklace, earrings and a sleek beige leather crossbody bag courtesy of Chloé.

Katie Holmes wearing a chic double-denim outfit complete with a cardigan sweater and brown suede clogs in NYC on June 15, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

She also reached for a Chloé style for shoes, sporting the brand’s “Joy” clogs. The backless silhouette is covered in a chestnut suede upper with suede stud details along the sides and a chunky 2-inch heel. Holmes actually wore the same pair with a maxi dress just days ago on another outing.

A closer look at Katie Holmes wearing Chloé’s ‘Joy’ clogs featuring an ochre suede upper with stud details along the sides and a chunky sole. CREDIT: MEGA

Clogs have been trending this spring and summer with other celebs like supermodel Bella Hadid and Sarah Jessica Parker donning the clunky, vintage-inspired shoe look recently.

