Katie Holmes Embraces Y2K Style in Crop Top, Balloon Pants & Sneakers

Katie Holmes made her way through New York in a Y2K-inspired look today. Clad in a mostly all-black outfit, she added some color with her accessories and outerwear, deciding on a brown coffee cardigan to offset the black clothing.

Katie Holmes is seen shopping in a crop top, tan sweater with red pockets, and baggy black pants in New York City on June 18, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The “Dawson’s Creek” star wore a ribbed black cropped top. Instead of a square neck or a deep V-neck, the top style was more fitted to the neck. She walked in low-waisted black pants that gave the edge to the naturally casual look.

The waist was cinched and then puffed out in an oversized style. The wide-leg pant has become a trend for oversized fittings, with many style influencers embracing it over typical baggy silhouettes.

Katie Holmes is seen shopping in a crop top, tan sweater with red pockets and baggy black pants in New York City on June 18, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Holmes draped a cardigan over her shoulders. The cashmere material contrasted the tactical edge given to her pants. And for a pop of color, Holmes’ pocket was a deep red bringing another texture to the moody tones.

To match her steps, she wore a pair of black sneakers. The sneakers blended the colors of the cardigan along with the top and bottoms as the majority of the shoe was black, yet the ridge of the sole was a light brown. The footwear works for a casual look with a touch of edginess to epitomize the Y2K tactical style.

See Katie Holmes’ Best Street Style From 2004 Through 2021