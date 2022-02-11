Katie Holmes Gets Height-Boost in Heeled Boots to Launch Party for Chloe’s New Low-Impact Sneaker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes joined a close-knit group in NY last night featuring influencers and stars to celebrate the revamp of Chloe’s Soho store along with the release of the brand’s low-impact “Nama” sneakers.

Holmes showed up to the event wearing a colorful knit top tucked into a black maxi skirt. She accessorized with some gold layered jewelry around her neck and a brown mini terracotta clutch in her hand. For footwear, Holmes stepped into some black boots with a brown trim. The simple boot worked well with the outfit, giving the actress extra height while drawing the eye up towards the colorful top. The outfit is very minimal but clean and the pops of color on the shoes and top give the outfit a bit of interest.

Katie Holmes at Chloe store in Soho. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chloé

Holmes joined Chole’s creative director Gabriela Hearst and many other celebrities in kicking off the store re-opening while launching the new sneaker. The boutique now features 17 sculptural art pieces scattered around by New York-based artists Antoine Dumas and Benji Gavron, who used low-impact materials to create their work. The store itself is a white box made with round edges to simulate natural shapes without harsh edges. “All of the previous fixtures and furniture have been recycled or installed elsewhere in the Chloé network. And the exterior has been repainted in a soft gray. The Nama – Chloé’s new lower impact sneaker – plays a prominent role in the inaugural display.”

Katie Holmes at Chloe store in Soho. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chloé

“Upscaling lower-impact materials is part of Chloe’s purpose-driven commitment to driving positive environmental change.” The Nama sneakers emit 35% fewer greenhouse gases and consume 80% less water than their predecessor, the Sonnie sneaker, according to Chloe.

