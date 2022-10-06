Katie Holmes Gets Sustainably Chic in Chloé Recycled Sneakers with a Crocodile Bag in NYC

Katie Holmes was photographed talking on the phone and walking through the streets of Soho, in New York City, in a preppy fall style.

The “Batman Begins” star is embracing the fall weather with chic layering. Avoiding any patterns, Holmes wore a long brown coat over a white button-down. The exposed collar and cuffs added an elevated and contemporary twist to the fall basics. On bottom, the denim enthusiast opted for a pair of wide-leg black denim.

Actress Katie Holmes walking on the street in Soho, New York on Oct. 5, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Holmes stuck to black accessories with a long-strap black crocodile bag. The A.P.C. Grace small bag is made from cowhide leather with gold hardware and a trapezoidal shape. She also sported a pair of angular black sunglasses.

Katie Holmes walking on the street in Soho, New York on Oct. 5, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

For footwear the “Dawson’s Creek” star went for sporty and sustainable. She wore a pair of Chloé Nama embroidered sneakers, that are made from a combination of recycled mesh and leather Working Group-certified suede. The threading creates a chunky textured finish. The green version features a bohemian color palette suited perfectly for fall with different shades of blue, green, orange, and pink. Holmes, who attended the Chloé Paris Fashion Week show last week, also has the pair in the white color.

Keeping things simple year-round in white tees, denim, and sneakers, it’s no surprise that Holmes’ fall fashion is full of timeless staple pieces. In fall, the actress’ everyday wear consists of cardigans, boots, sneakers and a vast collection of trench coats. Cozy and practical, it’s no surprise so many women turn to the actress for style inspiration.

