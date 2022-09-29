Katie Holmes Upgrades Bohemian Dress with Blazer & Loafers For Chloé’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Katie Holmes had a standout fashion moment while attending the Chloé’s Spring 2023 runway show at Paris Fashion Week today.

Holmes wore an off-white leather midi dress with fringe and braided detailing. The gown featured a bustier bodice with stitched hemming running down the middle of the dress. She paired it with a black blazer which she wore over her shoulders, adding a sophisticated touch to the boho style.

Katie Holmes attends the Chloe Womenswear Spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Holmes slipped on a pair of black Chloé patent leather loafers with an auburn sole. She finished the look with a black leather clutch with dangling knotted tassels detailing the sides and a whip-stitched belt. Holmes worked with stylist Brie Welch.

Katie Holmes attends the Chloe Womenswear Spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Holmes kept her dark brown hair in a soft wave style keeping her makeup minimal with a light eye look and a satin nude lip. The actress’ glam team is makeup artist Genevieve Herr and hair stylist DJ Quintero. The two have also worked on Nina Dobrev, Rebel Wilson, and Idina Menzel.

Katie Holmes attends the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actress has made multiple sightings at fashion events in the last month including NYFW’s Tom Ford Spring 2023 show. She sat front row at the runway show alongside familiar faces like Nicole Richie and Madonna.

Holmes has been seen on numerous occasions wearing staple pieces from Chloé’s previous collections. The actress’ casual style is a mixture of bohemian and vintage. She is usually walking around the streets of New York in a tie-dye shirt with suede sneakers. She still incorporates her unique style into her formal looks. For Ulla Johnson’s Spring 2023 fashion show, Holmes wore various pieces from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection and created a homage to tonal mixed prints. The actress’ effortless style continues to create buzz on a daily basis.

