Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary

By Tara Larson
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.

Holmes attends Bulgari’s 50 years in America celebration on Oct. 11.
CREDIT: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

The actress added an autumnal touch to her outfit with her footwear. She slipped into a pair of leather boots with a pointed toe. Her boots were a bit scrunched and also had a heel that rose to at least 3 inches. Knee-high boots like Holmes’ are a top trend in the fall months, due to their higher coverage and layering potential. Stars including Kourtney Kardashian, Anne Hathaway and Princess Eugenie have been spotted in numerous styles, and the style is also seen in new collections by Gianvito Rossi, Vagabond Shoemakers and Franco Sarto.

Holmes attends Bulgari’s 50 years in America celebration on Oct. 11.
CREDIT: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Holmes is known for her classic style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. As for footwear, she keeps a timeless selection of Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules in rotation. Over the decades that she’s been in entertainment, Holmes has made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in campaigns for J. Crew, Ann Taylor and Miu Miu.

See more of Holmes’ best fall style moments over the years in this gallery.

