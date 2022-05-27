Katie Holmes’s Boyfriend Shirt, Nose Ring & Distressed Shorts Get an Upgrade With Gucci Loafers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

With tranquility, Katie Holmes walked down the streets of the city with ease from her casual summer style yesterday in New York. She walked past skyscrapers, earbuds tucked in carefully, with a pep in her step.

Holmes looked refreshed, a bare face to start the day, with a nude linen button-up top that was left half-open. She styled the top with the long sleeves rolled up with jarred bottoms. Except for a nose ring, Holmes decided to leave jewelry at home, as her neck, ears and hands were left bare, which works effortlessly with the style of this outfit.

Katie Holmes wearing a boyfriend shirt with Gucci loafers, shopping by a summer weather on the street in Soho, New York City on May 26, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

To match the top, Holmes wore a faded denim pair of shorts, distressed loosely at the bottom, ending at her mid-thigh. The contrast of light to dark works great for the summer season; a nice choice to keep the top light, simple and breezy while the bottoms add some edge.

The actress, who is known for her signature brown tresses, let them flow through the air on her walk.

Holmes walked with her best foot forward, stepping out in a patent pair of black loafers by Gucci with signature gold Horsebit embellishment surrounded by a tint of green. The loafers carry a small low-profile heel and a round sole that builds comfort for Holmes on her journey. This slip-on shoe is a must-have for everyday wear, and with the causality of this outfit — it has pulled it all together.

This producer is known for a style that surfs upon playfulness and comfort, and this ensemble has easily meshed well into her repertoire. Holmes showed that she has variability, as some days she can choose a floral summer dress, and other days like this one, she has chosen a more relaxed look.