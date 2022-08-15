×
Katie Holmes Revives Baggy ’90s Skater Pants With ‘Dad Shoes’ With Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III on Day Date

By Dena Khalafallah
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III
Katie Holmes kept it comfy and casual while grabbing a bite to eat alongside her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III in New York City on Sunday.

Photographed in a new season A.P.C. intarsia-knit jumper, Holmes had her ribbed knit sleeves rolled up for the summer stroll. The sweatshirt is from the menswear collection and proves to be a fluid statement piece. Intarsia is a technique that involves knitting different colors to create patterns that fit together like a jigsaw puzzle.

Katie Holmes, Bobby Wooten III
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten take a stroll in New York City on August 14, 2022.
CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

From the crewneck down to the chest region, a soft red hue merges into beige, which then goes to a tan color. Both the neckline and straight hem are also ribbed knit texture.

The “Batman Begins” star styled the top with black oversized wide-leg skater-inspired pants. Bottom details include front facing pockets and inward facing slits at the hemline.

Katie Holmes, Bobby Wooten III
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III spotted out in New York City on August 14, 2022.
CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Holmes accessorized with a brown leather crossbody bag that brought out the accent color in her sweater while also complementing its latte-toned colors.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum wore a blue face mask pulled down around the chin, a fortuitous staple for the continued coronavirus pandemic. To add to the realness of the occasion, Holmes pulled her hair back in a loose bun and her face bare of any noticeable makeup.

Based on the outline of Holmes’ shoes, she appears to be wearing a retro-inspired sneaker. The old school aesthetic has made quite the comeback due to fashion’s current nostalgia for former decades. The dad sneakers have a sporty and functional look to them, ultimately pairing well with any casual ensemble.

Wooten followed in Holmes footsteps and sported a dark gray jacket over a basic white T-shirt. He completed his look with seafoam green cargo pants and sneakers. The sleek shoe style was decorated with gray accents and sat on a thick outsole.

When it comes to fashion, Holmes is known for her classic style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. As for footwear, she keeps a timeless selection of Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules in rotation.

PHOTOS: Katie Holmes’ Red Carpet Style Through the Years

