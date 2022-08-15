Katie Holmes Revives Baggy ’90s Skater Pants With ‘Dad Shoes’ With Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III on Day Date

Katie Holmes kept it comfy and casual while grabbing a bite to eat alongside her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III in New York City on Sunday.
Photographed in a new season A.P.C. intarsia-knit jumper, Holmes had her ribbed knit sleeves rolled up for the summer stroll. The sweatshirt is from the menswear collection and proves to be a fluid statement piece. Intarsia is a technique that involves knitting different colors to create patterns that fit together like a jigsaw puzzle.
From the crewneck down to the chest region, a soft red hue merges into beige, which then goes to a tan color. Both the neckline and straight hem are also ribbed knit texture.
The “Batman Begins” star styled the top with black oversized wide-leg skater-inspired pants. Bottom details include front facing pockets and inward facing slits at the hemline.
Holmes accessorized with a brown leather crossbody bag that brought out the accent color in her sweater while also complementing its latte-toned colors.
The “Dawson’s Creek” alum wore a blue face mask pulled down around the chin, a fortuitous staple for the continued coronavirus pandemic. To add to the realness of the occasion, Holmes pulled her hair back in a loose bun and her face bare of any noticeable makeup.
Based on the outline of Holmes’ shoes, she appears to be wearing a retro-inspired sneaker. The old school aesthetic has made quite the comeback due to fashion’s current nostalgia for former decades. The dad sneakers have a sporty and functional look to them, ultimately pairing well with any casual ensemble.
Wooten followed in Holmes footsteps and sported a dark gray jacket over a basic white T-shirt. He completed his look with seafoam green cargo pants and sneakers. The sleek shoe style was decorated with gray accents and sat on a thick outsole.
When it comes to fashion, Holmes is known for her classic style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. As for footwear, she keeps a timeless selection of Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules in rotation.