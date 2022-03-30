Katie Holmes Elevates Turtleneck Sweater & Bootcut Jeans With Chic Suede Pointy Boots

Katie Holmes spotted leaving the Mercer Hotel in New York City on March 29, 2022.

Katie Holmes looked chic while out in the Big Apple on Tuesday. The “Jack and Jill” star was spotted making her way home after having lunch at the Mercer Hotel in New York City.

Holmes’ latest look could serve as spring style inspiration. She kept warm from the chilly East Coast temperatures in a brown tweed coat. The outerwear met right at the knees and included structured lapels and adjustable zip details. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum paired her coat with an off-white cream turtleneck sweater and light-wash bootcut jeans.

Katie Holmes on the way home after having lunch at the Mercer Hotel in New York City on March 29, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Holmes pulled her signature brunette locs into a high bun and accessorized with dark square frames. She touted her essentials in a blue leather handbag and also carried a brown paper shopping bag as she made her way around the city.

“The Dark Knight” actress rounded out her ensemble with cream pointed-toe boots. Her footwear choice was the perfect complement to her look as it added another eye-catching detail and prompted a street style vibe.

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ cream pointed-toe boots. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

The suede boots offered a Western flair as it featured a pointed-toe and was outlined with studs and upper leather material. The shoes also had a small stacked block heel.

Katie Holmes at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 27. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

When it comes to fashion, Holmes has a refined sartorial sense. Earlier this week, she took a classic approach to her red carpet style as she attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., following the 94th annual Academy Awards. Holmes opted for a stunning black gown from Chloe that was custom made by Gabriela Hearst. The dress featured cutout detailing on the rib cage, an off-the-shoulder cut and metal ring detail on the bust.

