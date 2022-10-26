×
Kathy Hilton Poses with Santa Claus in Shift Dress & Pointy Pumps at Neiman Marcus ‘Make the Moment’ Event

By Melody Rivera
Neiman Marcus Holiday Launch and Fantasy Gift Event
2002: Paris starts a trend
2004: A Brunette Nicky and Paris on the town
2002: Attending haute couture shows in Paris
2004: NBA All-Star Weekend
Kathy Hilton chicly attended Neiman Marcus’ Make the Moment holiday campaign event yesterday night. Held at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles, the celebration included the unveiling of the 2022 “Christmas Book” and Fantasy Gift offerings.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star wore a black shift dress, that streamlined down her body, featuring short sleeves. Hilton updated the ensemble with a sparkling brooch and carried a silver Oscar de la Renta mini-bag that was covered in Swarovski crystals. The bag, which is part of the designer’s fall 2018 collection, featured a flower sitting right in the middle of the bag and a chain crossbody strap.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Kathy Hilton (R) attends the Neiman Marcus debut of their 2022 holiday campaign and unveiling of fantasy gifts at Hollywood Athletic Club on October 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus)
Kathy Hilton attends the Neiman Marcus debut of their 2022 holiday campaign and unveiling of fantasy gifts at Hollywood Athletic Club on October 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

The fashion designer slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe pumps for the occasion. The stilettos featured a slingback strap that seemed to have another floral detail, adding an extra charm to the shoes while also offering more comfort. The closed-toe pumps had 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels, elevating Hilton’s look.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Kathy Hilton attends the Neiman Marcus debut of their 2022 holiday campaign and unveiling of fantasy gifts at Hollywood Athletic Club on October 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus)
Kathy Hilton attends the Neiman Marcus debut of their 2022 holiday campaign and unveiling of fantasy gifts at Hollywood Athletic Club on October 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

Hilton kept her blond hair in a voluminous blowout style with her glowing makeup sporting a glistening eye look with a glossy light mauve lip. The reality TV star usually works with hairstylist Chris Dylan and makeup artist Sheila Harris. The beauty duo has also worked on stars like Emma Hernan, Alabama Barker, and Hilton’s daughter Nicky Hilton,

This ensemble is a lot more neutral than Hilton’s current Barbiecore style. The fashion designer has been seen wearing bright pink to many events including the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion and the 36th Carousel Hope Ball. It comes as no surprise that Hilton wore an Oscar de la Renta gown both times as she has worked with the brand on numerous occasions in the past.

Whether she’s wearing pink or not, the reality TV star is also wearing a stunning pair of shoes. The FN cover star usually gravitates toward pointed-toe pumps that have some type of elegant accent. She’s been seen in towering heels from designer labels like Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, and Christain Louboutins.

PHOTOS: Paris, Nicky and Kathy Hilton’s Iconic Style Through the Years 

