Kathy Hilton Chicly Leads ‘Conga Line’ in Florals & Hidden Heels with ‘Real Housewives’ Stars at BravoCon

Kathy Hilton got to kick it off BravoCon by finally leading a conga line with her Bravo family yesterday night. She was joined at the event, held at the Javits Center in New York City, by Ashley Darby from “Real Housewives of Potomac”, Teresa Giudice from “Real Housewives of New Jersey” and Whitney Rose from “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star wore a blue floral-print suit by Alice + Olivia for the DIRECTV event during BravoCon. The bold yet romantic printed set features a high-rise waist and dual welt pockets. She paired the suit with a blue top underneath.

During a photo op, the fashion designer and television personality posed with a stylish Jimmy Choo Bon Bon bag and an eye-catching cobalt ring. Her hair was styled in loose beach waves, while her makeup was on the natural side, complete with nude lipstick.

Although her shoes weren’t visible, Hilton likely slipped into a pair of pointed-toe pumps or platforms to elevate her look.

“Last night I brought Beverly Hills to New York City – had a fabulous time kicking off the weekend with these other amazing Housewives at an exclusive fan event for loyal @DIRECTV customers. Don’t know what was better, sharing my tequila with everyone or finally getting my conga line!” Hilton wrote on her Instagram page.

Hilton recently wore a Barbiecore dress from Oscar de la Renta during the reunion of RHOBH, and she coupled it with velvet pumps. She’s also been known to throw on a fun espadrille, as she did for a Halo Dog Collar event in Los Angeles earlier this year. Not to mention, Hilton has admitted that she has a unique obsession with hotel slippers.

