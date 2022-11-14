×
Kathy Hilton Pairs Colorful Moschino Blazer With Neutral Wedges for Paris Hilton & Carter Reum’s Anniversary Party

By Melody Rivera
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – November 11, 2022
2002: Paris starts a trend
2004: A Brunette Nicky and Paris on the town
2002: Attending haute couture shows in Paris
2004: NBA All-Star Weekend
Kathy Hilton embraced the theme at the neon carnival party to celebrate Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s first anniversary at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. on Nov. 11.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star wore a colorful graphic blazer by Moschino over a solid black shirt for the occasion. She paired the bright jacket with a pair of dark blue skinny jeans.

Kathy Hilton is seen on Nov. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Kathy Hilton is seen on Nov. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: GC Images

Hilton kept it simple with her accessories with a sparkling diamond ring. She also carried a pillow with her daughter’s face printed on it.

Hilton wore her bright blond hair in a soft wave style with her minimal makeup featuring a smokey eye and a nude lip.

The television personality completed the look with a pair of nude espadrille wedges. The heels were made from ivory canvas that detailed the front of the shoe and decorated the ankle of the shoe with a strappy design. The wedges brought about 3 inches of height to the look.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Kathy Hilton is seen on November 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Kathy Hilton is seen on Nov. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: GC Images

The reality TV star is known for her fabulous wardrobe. She usually gravitates toward pointed-toe pumps that have some type of elegant accent. She’s been seen in towering heels from designer labels like Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, and Christain Louboutins. The fashion designer has worked with Oscar de la Renta on numerous occasions in the past. Recently, she has been seen on the carpet wearing a variety of bright pink gowns from the designer including her vibrant look at the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 reunion and the 36th Carousel Hope Ball.

Many stars attended the anniversary party including Nicky Hilton, Zedd, Tiffany Haddish and Rebel Wilson. The couple rented out the entire pier to celebrate their first anniversary and the launch of Hilton’s global media content company, 11:11 Media.

PHOTOS: Paris, Nicky and Kathy Hilton’s Iconic Style Through the Years 

