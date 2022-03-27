×
Kathy Hilton Shimmers in Ruffled Gown and Sheer Pumps at Pre-Oscars Bash

By Aaron Royce
Kathy Hilton sparkled ahead of the 2022 Oscars at Motion Picture & Television Fund’s annual ‘Night Before’ party in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star arrived at the MPTF event in a gleaming silver gown, which featured long sleeves and a ruffled tiered skirt. Adding to the piece’s whimsical look were ruffled sleeves. Hilton boosted her look’s sparkle with diamond stud earrings, as seen at the event’s L’Oreal Paris activation — where she humorously posed with a compact mirror on Instagram.

For footwear, the socialite wore a pair of sheer pointed-toe pumps. Complete with white ruched sides and triangular sparkly capped toes, the pair added a further boost of glamour to Hilton’s look while allowing her dress to take center stage. Though Hilton’s heels weren’t visible beneath her gown’s skirt, the style likely included stiletto heels ranging between 3-4 inches in height.

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a shoe style that instantly sharpens any outfit. The style’s popularity is owed to their triangular toes, as well as their typical daring stiletto heels. Aside from Hilton, stars like Gwen Stefani, Sarah Jessica Parker and Katy Perry have also worn pairs by Christian Louboutin, Isabel Marant and Burberry in recent weeks. Hilton’s no stranger to the style, wearing pairs everywhere from dinner to the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards.

Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton attend the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Footwear News

Where shoes are concerned, Hilton often gravitates towards heels with elegant and whimsical accents. The FN cover star regularly wears pointed-toe pumps accented with buckles, tonal colors and floral prints from brands including Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo — plus her daughter’s French Sole flats. These are frequently paired with colorful blouses, dresses and matching sets in elegant prints from labels such as Alice & Olivia, Max Mara and Giambattista Valli, among others. However, Hilton isn’t just a stylish dresser. She’s also served as a campaign star for luxury fashion labels Oscar de la Renta and Valentino.

Discover the Hiltons’ most iconic looks over the years in the gallery.

