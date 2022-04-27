Kathy Hilton Blossoms in Floral-Print Minidress & Espadrille Wedges for Halo Dog Collar Launch Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kathy Hilton shows how to pop into spring. The entrepreneur started National Pet Month with a bang by hosting an event to introduce the Halo Dog Collar yesterday in LA. The brand, co-founded by César Millán, is a safety system for dogs utilizing proprietary technology and dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence and smart training, including a GPS tracker. Some of the celebrities that attended include Charlie D’Amelio, Mario Lopez, Rosanna Arquette, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross.

Kathy Hilton at an event for the Halo Dog Collar in Bel-Air, Calif., on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com

For the outfit, Hilton went with a blue and white floral-print minidress that had flowy sleeves and featured a column of buttons down the middle. The garment also had a ruffled hemline that added a pop of volume.

Kathy Hilton at an event for the Halo Dog Collar in Bel-Air, Calif., on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: SJZ

Hilton elected to keep her accessories simple and carried a baby blue Chanel handbag that had shiny gold hardware and a matching shoulder strap.

Kathy Hilton at an event for the Halo Dog Collar in Bel-Air, Calif., on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: SJZ

To finish off everything, Hilton donned a pair of neutral-colored lacy espadrille wedges. The shoes had a heel height of approximately 3 inches and included matching straps that wrapped around her ankles for a modern finish.

A closer look at Kathy Hilton’s espadrille wedges. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to Hilton’s style, she tends to gravitate toward sophisticated silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a silver gown teamed with sheer pointed-toe pumps while attending the 2022 Oscars at Motion Picture & Television Fund’s annual “Night Before” party in Los Angeles.

Hilton joined her daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton as the FN cover stars for our July issue, telling tales of stolen shoes and bags and matching in tweed suits. “I’ve enjoyed myself a lot, and I wasn’t going in and looking or expecting anything,” Kathy said of her reality show stardom. “So when you’re received well, it feels good.”

