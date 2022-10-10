Kathy Hilton Looks Chic in Pink Oscar de la Renta Dress & Hidden Heels at the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball

Kathy Hilton attended the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 08, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star chose pink for her red carpet moment.

Hilton wore an off-the-shoulder pink Oscar de la Renta dress with a crystal-embellished straight neckline and slit sleeves cascading down to the floor. She paired the look with a vintage Judith Leiber’s Egg Minaudiere clutch bag and emerald dangle earrings.

Kathy Hilton attends the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball Honoring Diane Keaton at The Beverly Hilton on October 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hilton kept her blond locks in a soft wave style with her minimal makeup featuring a bronze eye with a light pink lip. Her glamorous look was created by makeup artist Sheila Harris and hair stylist Chris Dylan. The beauty team has worked on other stars including Hilton’s daughter Tessa Hilton, Alabama Barker, and Emma Hernan.

Because of the length of the dress, it wasn’t possible to take a look at Hilton’s footwear choice. Although, she likely slipped into a pair of classic pumps or slingbacks to elevate her look.

Kathy Hilton attends the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball Honoring Diane Keaton at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton attend the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball Honoring Diane Keaton at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The fashion designer has been wearing pink a lot in the past couple of weeks. Hilton wore another blooming Oscar de la Renta dress to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 reunion last week. Hilton can always be counted on to bring a designer piece to any event.

The 36th Carousel of Hope Ball is held annually to support and increase awareness for diabetes by raising funds for clinical care and diabetes research at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. This year, Diane Keaton was honored with the Brass Ring Award for her work supporting the cause. Leaders from all industries come together to celebrate the accomplishments the center has made throughout the years since 1978. Other stars that attended the ball included Deborah Cox, Clive Davis, Mariella and Howie Mandel as the host of the annual event. Throughout the years, the Carousel of Hope Ball has been able to raise over $110 million that goes to the center.

