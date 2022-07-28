Kathryn Newton Goes Hot Pink in 6-Inch Heels for a Versace Barbiecore Moment at Odissea Launch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kathryn Newton styled head-to-toe Versace to the luxury brand’s latest event.

The “Big Little Lies” actress attended Versace’s party celebrating the launch of their new Odissea sneaker on Wednesday. For the occasion, Newton donned a total Versace look. She donned a baby pink mini dress with a scoop neck and drop waist. The skirt featured ruffle detailing and the dress included a matching pink belt with gold hardware at the clasp. Newton added matching light pink tights under her dress with a geometric pattern. She accessorized her look with a large gold jeweled necklace as well as large stud earrings and a gold chainlink bracelet. She also carried a small bubblegum pink clutch bag.

Newton at a launch party for Versace’s new Odissea sneaker. CREDIT: SYDNEY JACKSON

To ground everything, the actress finished off her look with a pair of Barbiecore pink platform pumps from Versace that incorporated a pointed-toe shape. The shoe included pink uppers and a two-layered sole paired with a thin ankle strap covered in crystals for security. The pumps also had a height of approximately 6 inches and managed to pop against the rest of her pink outfit and round out her ensemble perfectly.

Newton at a launch party for Versace’s new Odissea sneaker. CREDIT: SYDNEY JACKSON

The event served as a celebration for Versace’s new sneakers. Called the Odissea, Versace’s latest sneaker serves up a futuristic design through what the brand calls an inspiration of celestial travel and the stars. Celebrities like Normani, Cole Sprouse, Ross Butler, Shay Mitchell and more attended the party in LA, held by Versace and Dazed magazine.

