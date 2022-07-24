Kathryn Newton Sparkles in Sheer Crop Top, Miniskirt and Prada Disco Sandals for ‘Ant-Man’ at Comic-Con 2022

Kathryn Newton put on the glitz for San Diego Comic-Con 2022, arriving for the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel with cast members Peyton Reed, Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors for their 2023 film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Newton stepped out at the San Diego Convention Center for the occasion in a sparkling silver Prada outfit. Her ensemble featured a pleated crystal mesh miniskirt with sheer paneling, as well as a matching bralette layered over a white collared button-up crop top. The glam-meets-academic outfit was complete with a silver ring and black leather belt accent.

Kathryn Newton attends the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Peyton Reed, Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors speak onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the “Big Little Lies” actress‘ look was complete with a pair of Prada’s satin platform sandals with crystal detail. Her black set featured thin ankle straps and thick platform soles — plus thick toe straps with 3D appliqués of Prada’s signature triangle logo. Giving the pair added drama were allover silver crystals, as well as towering 5-inch block heels — lending the set a glamorous appearance for head-to-toe sparkle.

A closer look at Newton’s Prada sandals. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kathryn Newton attends the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Platform sandals like Newton’s have soared in popularity from their height-boosting heels and secure platform soles — as well as added balance from upper straps. Pairs with stiletto and block heels have grown in popularity as well, as seen in new styles by Aquazzura, Loeffler Randall and Schutz. Aside from Newton, stars including Selena Gomez, Lupita Nyong’o and Kate Beckinsale have strapped into Larroudé, Stuart Weitzman and Sophia Webster platforms in recent weeks as well.

Kathryn Newton attends the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mega-Panel during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

San Diego Comic-Con is an annual convention that raises awareness for movies, television, comics and more in genres including action, sci-fi and horror. This year’s occasion, held at the San Diego Convention Center, spans four days and is the series’ first live event since 2019. Notable highlights have already included presentations by Netflix, Marvel, Disney and DC Comics for upcoming projects including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” and “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.”

