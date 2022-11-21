Katharine McPhee Gets Angelic in White Dress & Sparkling Sandals for The Grove’s Tree Lighting Ceremony

Katharine McPhee sported a holiday-ready ensemble for The Grove’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and CBS’s “A Home For The Holidays” special taping at AMC theater in Los Angeles.

The singer wore a silky white off-the-shoulder dress with puffy balloon sleeves that cut off just below the elbow. The dress is a streamlined bodycon style that cuts off just below the ankle.

Katharine McPhee attends The Grove’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and CBS’s “A Home For The Holidays” special taping at AMC The Grove 14 on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The outfit was styled with minimal accessories save for McPhee’s wedding ring, and a pair of diamond spiral cuff earrings.

McPhee wore her hair up in a top knot with the front of her hair styled in a midpart. Her makeup was done in a natural, bronzy California-girl glam with flushed cheeks, a nude lip, and semi-smokey eye shadow.

As for footwear, McPhee is wearing shining silver high-heeled sandals. This is the ideal shoe to wear with a dress of this length as it elongates McPhee’s frame and adds a touch of lightness to a fabric-heavy ensemble.

Katharine McPhee (R) standing alongside husband and music producer David Foster (L) at The Grove’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

For red carpet or televised events, you can typically find McPhee in pointed-toe pumps or in strappy stiletto sandals, from brands like Christian Louboutin or Le Silla. However, in her “off-duty” moments you can find the actress wearing sportier footwear options including Birkenstocks or white high-top sneakers.

“Christmas Songs” is one of McPhee’s most recent projects in a list of many. The singer was recently seen on “Good Morning America” promoting her newly launched jewelry brand KMF Jewelry. The brand introduced a wide variety of jewelry pieces, from rings to necklaces to earrings, in a variety of metals and gems including sterling silver, rose gold, gold, and diamonds. The pieces are available on the brand’s website. She is also settling in for the celebratory season with this outfit and her latest album “Christmas Songs,” produced with music producer and husband David Foster, which will be released this Black Friday, Nov. 25.

PHOTOS: Katharine McPhee’s Street Style Over the Years