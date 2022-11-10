Katherine McPhee Dons Pink Turtleneck Dress & Matching Pumps for ‘Good Morning America’

Katherine McPhee was a vision in a blush-pink dress and matching pointed-toe heels for her appearance on “Good Morning America” today. The singer is currently promoting her new jewelry line, KMF Jewelry.

For her morning show interview, McPhee wore a turtleneck dress that carried down her model frame to her ankles. She paired the outfit with a beige leather duster coat, and further styled the look with several jewelry pieces from her very own line.

Katharine McPhee is seen outside “GMA” on Nov. 10, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

When it came down to her footwear, McPhee slipped on a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The style featured a suede and mesh design, matching the colors of the dress. Although they weren’t visible, the heels elevated her look by at least 3 inches. Pointy pumps are a classic style that helps elongate the silhouette.

Katharine McPhee’s blush pink shoes for her “GMA” appearance on Nov. 10, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

For red carpet or televised events, you can typically find McPhee in pointed-toe pumps or in strappy stiletto sandals, from brands like Christian Louboutin or Le Silla. However, in her “off-duty” moments you can find the actress wearing sportier footwear options including Birkenstocks or white high-top sneakers.

KMF Jewelry is McPhee’s new project. The brand is introducing a wide variety of jewelry pieces, from rings to necklaces to earrings, in a variety of metals and gems including sterling silver, rose gold, gold, and diamonds. The pieces will be available on the brand’s website.

