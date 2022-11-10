Katherine McPhee Dons Pink Turtleneck Dress & Matching Pumps for ‘Good Morning America’

Katherine McPhee was a vision in a blush-pink dress and matching pointed-toe heels for her appearance on “Good Morning America” today. The singer is currently promoting her new jewelry line, KMF Jewelry.
For her morning show interview, McPhee wore a turtleneck dress that carried down her model frame to her ankles. She paired the outfit with a beige leather duster coat, and further styled the look with several jewelry pieces from her very own line.
When it came down to her footwear, McPhee slipped on a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The style featured a suede and mesh design, matching the colors of the dress. Although they weren’t visible, the heels elevated her look by at least 3 inches. Pointy pumps are a classic style that helps elongate the silhouette.
For red carpet or televised events, you can typically find McPhee in pointed-toe pumps or in strappy stiletto sandals, from brands like Christian Louboutin or Le Silla. However, in her “off-duty” moments you can find the actress wearing sportier footwear options including Birkenstocks or white high-top sneakers.
KMF Jewelry is McPhee’s new project. The brand is introducing a wide variety of jewelry pieces, from rings to necklaces to earrings, in a variety of metals and gems including sterling silver, rose gold, gold, and diamonds. The pieces will be available on the brand’s website.
