Katharine McPhee Brings Fairytale Glamour in Blue Princess Gown to Disney’s ‘Magical Holiday Celebration’ With David Foster

Katharine McPhee made merry with Disney.

The singer performed during ABC’s festive annual special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” on Sunday. She sang “Jingle Bell Rock” with her husband, David Foster. The special, hosted by Derek and Julianne Hough, aired on Sunday night and also featured performances from Becky G, Black Eyed Peas, Maren Morris, Meghan Trainor and more.

McPhee and Foster posing for the Disney holiday special. CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

For one of her looks for the holiday event, McPhee wore a blue gown. Her dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with ruching throughout the bodice. The waist was met with blue embellishments and her skirt featured a slit, showing off a layer of sheer blue material. McPhee added simple jewelry to this outfit.

McPhee and Foster posing with Mr. and Mrs. Incredible for the Disney holiday special. CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

During her performance, the “American Idol” alum wore a different look. This time, she wore a black sparkly gown. Her strapless dress featured a corset bodice that was completely covered in silver sequins. She also added black opera gloves to this look and accessorized with large dazzling earrings.

McPhee performing during the Disney holiday special. CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

Though both dresses covered her footwear, for red carpet or televised events, you can typically find McPhee in pointed-toe pumps or in strappy stiletto sandals, from brands like Christian Louboutin or Le Silla. However, in her more dressed-down moments you can find the actress wearing sportier footwear options including high-top sneakers or Birkenstocks.

McPhee and Foster performing during the Disney holiday special. CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

