Kate Winslet Wears Military Jumpsuit & Boots on the Set of New Biopic About Photojournalist Lee Miller in Croatia

Kate Winslet was spotted on the set of her new movie “Lee” in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The actress was wearing her costume, which included a military pilot-style jumpsuit in army green.

The costume also included a World War II helmet, a military belt bringing in the waist of the jumpsuit, and military-style boots in black and light army brown, fit for the trenches of the Second World War. The paratrooper-style boots were reminiscent of the M-42 standard military boot issued to U.S. troops during the first phase of WWII.

Actress Kate Winslet on set during filming movie “Lee” in Dubrovnik, Croatia. CREDIT: Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNew

Winslet’s costume from the behind-the-scenes image also featured a photojournalist’s camera hung around her neck and a pair of military goggles. On her belt, there was also a brown belt bag, presumably for supplies like backup film.

Winslet’s makeup for her character featured a mud-smudged face to reflect the rough and tumble life her character was leading covering WWII.

Actress Kate Winslet on set during filming movie “Lee” in Dubrovnik, Croatia. CREDIT: Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL / SplashNews.com

It’s been a busy year for the actress. In addition to her being in the middle of filming “Lee,” she has two other films in post-production, including “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin” where she provides the voice of the character Cupid. Last year, Winslet also took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work in “Mare of Easttown.”

In the film “Lee,” Winslet plays American photojournalist Lee Miller and her journey from a Vogue cover model in the 1920s into a World War II correspondent who covered the London Blitz, the liberation of Paris and the concentration camps at Buchenwald.