Kate Upton Works Up A Sweat With Pool Squat Jumps In Printed Swimsuit & Sleek Sneakers

Kate Upton and her trainer Ben Bruno gave Instagram a behind-the-scenes look at her intense workout sessions. Bruno uploaded an Instagram reel that compiles a series of videos that sees Upton putting in hard work with various exercises.

Upton worked up in a sweat in sleek style and supportive footwear. The recording initially starts off with “The Layover” actress completing squat jumps in a pool with a barbell. Upton wore a blue and white swimsuit that included a long-sleeve crop with high-waist bikini bottoms.

Although she takes working out very seriously, Upton still manages to prioritize rest.

“We all know the importance of rest and recovery, but @kateupton took it to a whole new level and invented the “mid-workout nap.” This is genius. She’s been getting personal records left and right in the gym, so I’m definitely gonna try it out myself and with the rest of my clients. As she likes to say: “work hard, nap hard.” PS: Those squat jumps in the pool and the barbell-loading hamstring bodycurls are no joke. Seriously impressive stuff,” Bruno wrote under the post.

In another clip, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model lifts a heavy weight in a white top with a pleated green skirt and grey sneakers. While another shot shows Upton completing barbell-loaded hamstring body curls in a lavender athleisure set and white Nike sneakers.

Lastly, the media personality finishes her set with a nap. Upton lays on the ground in exhaustion. She appears in red and pink athletic wear and grey sneakers.

Upton has been a name in fashion for years and has served as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. She has a personal aesthetic that includes refined yet classic pieces. The “Other Woman” star often wears everything from flowy dresses, printed separates and intricate bikinis that signifies her keen and fun eye for style. For red carpet events, she favors designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. On the footwear front, Upton is usually seen in Nike sneakers, see-through mules, combat boots and strappy sandals

