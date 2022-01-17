Kate Upton Strikes a Pose in Hot Pink Bodycon Dress and Pyramid Heels With Justin Verlander

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Supermodel and mom of one Kate Upton is ready for Valentine’s Day in her husband’s latest post to Instagram.

The pair stood before a scenic nighttime backdrop overlooking the water holding each other close. The husband and wife duo wore matching shades, sporting pink in each of their looks. Verland posted the couple photo to his Instagram, the caption reading, “We may or may not have coordinated these matching outfits… And by we, I mean Kate.” Upton looked stunning in a bright pink, bodycon dress. For footwear, Upton stunned with some pink pumps in a whimsical shape. The interesting strappy heel was perfect in pink, matching the hue of the hot pink dress effortlessly. The interesting heel detail successfully keeps the ensemble from looking boring. The model opted for studs on her lobes and a couple of bracelets on her wrist, leaving the ensemble looking quite minimal.

All smiles, her husband Verlander wore a pink to deep chocolate brown ombre sweater. The gradient traveled down to his slacks, keeping the chocolate brown shade going all the way down to his feet. The baseball player was far from the diamond now, his outfit fit for a night out with his sweetheart. The suede loafers Verlander donned matched the shades going on throughout the rest of his ensemble perfectly.

Date night never looked so good. The coordination of colors was refreshing, to say the least. Upton’s look is sleek and sexy, verging on a minimal look with maximal payoff. Verlander kills it on and off the field, looking smart in a matchy set practically made for the season of love.

Step into some of these pretty pink pumps for Valentine’s Day.

