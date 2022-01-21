Kate Upton Enjoys Girls Night In a Chic Plunging Mini Dress and Strappy Sandals

Kate Upton shared two new photos with her followers on Instagram on Friday featuring her best friend, businesswoman and entrepreneur, Bailey Quin. The duo was all smiles as they posed on a boardwalk. “GNO with my bestie never fails,” the 29-year-old model captioned the shot. In the second image, the “Arnie and Me” alum sits on the ledge of a boat with her legs crossed.

For the outing, “The Other Woman” star wore a short printed black and blue dress. The patterned garment included puffy sleeves, slightly pointed shoulder pads and a sweetheart neckline. She accessorized her look with a small padded orange clutch that had a gold chain shoulder strap. Upton’s followers couldn’t get over her ensemble. They immediately flooded her comments with fire emojis as they liked how well her navy blue dress complemented her orange handbag. She finished off her look with neutral makeup and styled her hair in loose beach waves.

When it came down to the shoes, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model slipped into a pair sandals. Upton’s shoe style was complete with a thin ankle strap and band across the toe.

The cover girl has been a name in fashion for years. She served as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. The wife of baseball star Justin Verlander’s fashion aesthetic includes refined yet classic pieces. The “Layover” actress wears everything from flowy dresses, printed separates and intricate bikinis and swimwear that signifies her keen and fun eye for style. On the red carpet, she tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. On the footwear front, Upton is usually seen in Nike sneakers, see-through mules, combat boots and strappy sandals.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Upton’s style through the years.