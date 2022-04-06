×
Kate Upton Brings Spring-Chic Style to Happy Hour in Versatile Booties With Her Sister

By Jacorey Moon
MEGA609089_020-head
Kate Upton and her sister, Christie Upton, spent quality time over drinks — and they did it in fashionable outfits. The Sports Illustrated model shared a photoset on Instagram today that showed her smiling and drinking a beverage with her sister, to which she captioned the photos, “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere. Right”

The actress went with a white sweater that had a pair of bright yellow lemons on the front coordinated with a pair of off-white slim trousers.

Upton finished off her outfit with black round-toe suede booties. The shoes had a height of approximately 3 inches and added a nice pop of color contrast to her stark look.

When it comes to clothing, Upton had a relaxed yet chic taste that she displays on her Instagram feed and during live appearances. For example, she wore a short printed black and blue minidress that had puffy sleeves and a plunging neckline with neutral sandals for a stylish finish while having a girl’s night out with her best friend Bailey Quin. She also donned a multicolored striped turtleneck sweater coordinated with black trousers and black and brown Fendi combat boots while vacationing in Florence, Italy, with her husband Justin Verlander and their daughter Genevieve Upton Verlander.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

