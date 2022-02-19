Kate Upton Explores the Great Outdoors in Leggings, a Puffer Vest and Sneakers With Husband Justin Verlander

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Upton knows how to make even activewear stylish. Her husband, Justin Verlander, shared a flashback post to his Instagram Friday featuring the couple experiencing nature together.

For the occasion, “The Other Woman” actress wore a white puffer vest atop a matching long-sleeve t-shirt and army green leggings that had a stark white stripe on the sides of the piece. She accessorized with a green hat, sleek sunglasses and a black and white, printed crossbody bag.

Meanwhile, Verlander wore a gray Nike t-shirt paired with blue joggers and dark sunglasses.

Upton opted for a pair of gray sneakers that had a white sole with gray shoelaces. As for Verlander, he wore gray and white sneakers that have a speckled pattern across the front of the shoes.

Upton has a classic, sophisticated sartorial taste that places an emphasis on fit and design. Recently, Upton slipped on an all-black outfit paired with multicolored Nike sneakers for a fun, athletic feel. And, she even wore a hot pink bodycon dress and pyramid heels that showcased her penchant for edgy silhouettes.

Upton is a model and actress known for posing on magazine covers and red carpets alike. She’s starred in campaigns for companies like Neiman Marcus, Express and Canada Goose.

