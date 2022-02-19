×
Kate Upton Explores the Great Outdoors in Leggings, a Puffer Vest and Sneakers With Husband Justin Verlander

By Jacorey Moon
Kate Upton knows how to make even activewear stylish. Her husband, Justin Verlander, shared a flashback post to his Instagram Friday featuring the couple experiencing nature together.

For the occasion, “The Other Woman” actress wore a white puffer vest atop a matching long-sleeve t-shirt and army green leggings that had a stark white stripe on the sides of the piece. She accessorized with a green hat, sleek sunglasses and a black and white, printed crossbody bag.

Meanwhile, Verlander wore a gray Nike t-shirt paired with blue joggers and dark sunglasses.

Upton opted for a pair of gray sneakers that had a white sole with gray shoelaces. As for Verlander, he wore gray and white sneakers that have a speckled pattern across the front of the shoes.

Upton has a classic, sophisticated sartorial taste that places an emphasis on fit and design. Recently, Upton slipped on an all-black outfit paired with multicolored Nike sneakers for a fun, athletic feel. And, she even wore a hot pink bodycon dress and pyramid heels that showcased her penchant for edgy silhouettes.

Upton is a model and actress known for posing on magazine covers and red carpets alike. She’s starred in campaigns for companies like Neiman Marcus, Express and Canada Goose.

Click through the gallery to see Upton’s style through the years. 

