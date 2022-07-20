Kate Upton Upgrades Staple Mini Dress With Strappy Metal Sandals for MLB All-Star Red Carpet With Justin Verlander & Their Daughter

Kate Upton made a stylish summer statement while attending the 2022 MLB All-Star Game red carpet show. The “Layover” actress arrived at the XBOX Plaza in Los Angeles with her husband and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and their daughter Genevieve.

Upton pulled out a season staple for the occasion – a white one-shoulder dress. The garment had a ruched asymmetrical neckline, one billowy sleeve and a cinched bodice. The short number also included a belt that wrapped tightly around her waist and draped on the side.

(L-R) Justin Verlander, Kate Upton and their daughter Genevieve arrive at The 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show at XBOX Plaza on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jerritt Clark

The model’s signature blond tresses were parted in the middle and styled straight. To let her look speak for itself, Upton kept her accessories minimal and only added stud earrings.

Verlander looked dapper for the event in a neutral-colored suit, which he paired with a white top and sleek white sneakers. Their daughter Genevieve looked absolutely adorable in a sparkling yellow dress and blue sandals.

Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Sandals. CREDIT: Giuseppe Zanotti

When it came down to footwear, Upton completed her look with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony Sandals. Retailing for $875, the high heels are set on a leather sole and feature three silver mirrored leather straps along the instep, zipper fastening and a covered 4.7-inch stiletto heel.

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton and their daughter Genevieve attend The 2022 MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet Show at XBOX Plaza on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jerritt Clark

Upton has been a name in fashion for years and has served as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. She has a personal aesthetic that includes refined yet classic pieces. The “Other Woman” star often wears everything from flowy dresses, printed separates and intricate bikinis that signifies her keen and fun eye for style. For red carpet events, she favors designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. On the footwear front, Upton is usually seen in Nike sneakers, see-through mules, combat boots and strappy sandals.

