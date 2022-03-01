Kate Upton Goes Sporty-Casual in a Denim Jacket, Cropped Leggings and Black Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A family that takes wellness shots together stays together. Kate Upton shared a photo on Instagram Monday that showed her and her husband, Justin Verlander, and her daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander, taking wellness shots following their vacation in Mexico.

When it comes to the outfit, Upton opted for a light-wash denim jacket with one sleeve partially rolled up and the other still extended. On the lower half, she slipped on a pair of black cropped stretch pants for a sporty emphasis.

For accessories, she wore a pair of sleek square sunglasses and a black cord bracelet and anklet for a fun twist. She also put her signature blond tresses into a high ponytail for a minimal, effortless look.

Upton chose to put on a pair of black sneakers that had a functional sole paired with black shoelaces.

“The Other Woman” actress has a classic and relaxed sartorial taste. For example, recently, we’ve seen her wear an all-black outfit consisting of a long-sleeve and jeans paired with multicolored Nike Air Max sneakers for a casual ensemble. Also, she wore a plunging mini dress and strappy sandals for a sophisticated girls’ night outfit. Upton also displays her affinity for colorful separates, printed mini dresses and intricately patterned bikinis that all showcase her penchant for versatility when it comes to her clothing choices.

Upton is a model and actress known for posing on magazine covers and red carpets alike. She’s starred in campaigns for companies like Neiman Marcus, Express and Canada Goose.

