Kate Upton Celebrates Husband Justin Verlander Making It to the World Series in Vintage Houston Astros Jacket & Knee-High Boots

By Ashley Rushford
By Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander
Kate Upton’s Fashion Evolution
Kate Upton and her husband, Justin Verlander, have a lot to celebrate. On Thursday, Upton took to Instagram to commemorate the Houston Astros pitcher after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees, which got them to the World Series.

The video sees Upton and Verlander enthusiastically embracing one another while on the Yankees Stadium field in New York City. “I am so proud of you @justinverlander… ASTROS ARE GOING TO THE WORLD SERIES,” Upton captioned the post along with three red heart emojis.

To commemorate the big moment, Upton was dressed in Astros gear and the team’s signature colors. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wore a vintage Houston Astros jacket that immediately sold out online following her Instagram post.

Upton paired the outerwear with a vibrant orange top and denim skinny jeans. Sticking to a chill, but sporty vibe the “Layover” actress parted her hair in the middle and styled it in a low ponytail.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series to advance to the world series at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
(L-R) Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton.
CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came down to the shoes, Upton completed her look with black knee-high boots. The leather silhouette had an elongated pointed-toe and sat atop a thick rectangle heel.

Verlander was also casually dressed for the occasion. The athlete wore a simple white T-shirt with grey pants and a black baseball cap. For footwear, he completed his look with a pair of navy blue Nike sneakers.

Upton has been a name in fashion for years and has served as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. She has a personal aesthetic that includes refined yet classic pieces. The “Other Woman” star often wears everything from flowy dresses, printed separates and intricate bikinis that signifies her keen and fun eye for style. For red carpet events, she favors designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. On the footwear front, Upton is usually seen in Nike sneakers, see-through mules, combat boots and strappy sandals

