Kate Upton Celebrates Husband Justin Verlander Making It to the World Series in Vintage Houston Astros Jacket & Knee-High Boots

Kate Upton and her husband, Justin Verlander, have a lot to celebrate. On Thursday, Upton took to Instagram to commemorate the Houston Astros pitcher after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees, which got them to the World Series.

The video sees Upton and Verlander enthusiastically embracing one another while on the Yankees Stadium field in New York City. “I am so proud of you @justinverlander… ASTROS ARE GOING TO THE WORLD SERIES,” Upton captioned the post along with three red heart emojis.

To commemorate the big moment, Upton was dressed in Astros gear and the team’s signature colors. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wore a vintage Houston Astros jacket that immediately sold out online following her Instagram post.

Upton paired the outerwear with a vibrant orange top and denim skinny jeans. Sticking to a chill, but sporty vibe the “Layover” actress parted her hair in the middle and styled it in a low ponytail.

(L-R) Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came down to the shoes, Upton completed her look with black knee-high boots. The leather silhouette had an elongated pointed-toe and sat atop a thick rectangle heel.

Verlander was also casually dressed for the occasion. The athlete wore a simple white T-shirt with grey pants and a black baseball cap. For footwear, he completed his look with a pair of navy blue Nike sneakers.