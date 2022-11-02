×
Kate Upton Jumps in Joggers & Colorful Adidas Sneakers To Celebrate Husband Justin Verlander at World Series

By Melody Rivera
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander
Kate Upton: February 2012
Kate Upton: February 2012
Kate Upton: September 2013
Kate Upton: November 2013
Kate Upton took to Instagram as she celebrated her husband, Justin Verlander, and the Houston Astros heading into the third game of the World Series. The model shared a photo taken in Philadelphia, where Verlander and his team played against the Philadelphia Phillies last night.

Upton wore a royal blue cutout long-sleeve top for her photo, which sees her jumping with joy. She paired the fitted top with matching cargo pants and accessorized with vintage-like black sunglasses.

For her footwear, the model slipped into a pair of exclusive Adidas running shoes from Adidas x Sean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels™ collection.

The colorful shoes featured a white mesh base, overlaid with a multicolor patchwork within the nylon straps. The toy company’s signature slogan is written on the tongue of the shoe. The low-top shoes were released in August of this year and sold out in less than two weeks. They are now retailing on Neiman Marcus for $160.

Adidas x Sean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels™ Superturf Sneakers
Adidas x Sean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels™ Superturf Sneakers
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Lately, Upton has ditched the limelight for baseball games to support her husband in vintage Houston Astros jackets and knee-high boots. For her footwear, the model is usually seen in sleek sneakers or strappy sandals. She spends most of her days at a gym class so she is mostly seen in a vibrant activewear set just like this look.

