Kate Upton Jumps in Joggers & Colorful Adidas Sneakers To Celebrate Husband Justin Verlander at World Series

Kate Upton took to Instagram as she celebrated her husband, Justin Verlander, and the Houston Astros heading into the third game of the World Series. The model shared a photo taken in Philadelphia, where Verlander and his team played against the Philadelphia Phillies last night.

Upton wore a royal blue cutout long-sleeve top for her photo, which sees her jumping with joy. She paired the fitted top with matching cargo pants and accessorized with vintage-like black sunglasses.

For her footwear, the model slipped into a pair of exclusive Adidas running shoes from Adidas x Sean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels™ collection.

The colorful shoes featured a white mesh base, overlaid with a multicolor patchwork within the nylon straps. The toy company’s signature slogan is written on the tongue of the shoe. The low-top shoes were released in August of this year and sold out in less than two weeks. They are now retailing on Neiman Marcus for $160.

Adidas x Sean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels™ Superturf Sneakers CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Lately, Upton has ditched the limelight for baseball games to support her husband in vintage Houston Astros jackets and knee-high boots. For her footwear, the model is usually seen in sleek sneakers or strappy sandals. She spends most of her days at a gym class so she is mostly seen in a vibrant activewear set just like this look.

