Kate Upton Impressively Balances Upside Down in Chic Red & Hot Pink Sports Bra & Leggings for Aerial Workout

Kate Upton just posted a new photo of herself sporting a vibrant look while doing an aerial workout at a gym at Albany, an oceanside luxury resort community on the island of New Providence in The Bahamas.

The model and mom can be seen striking a pose as she hangs upside down from a piece of fabric. She’s wearing a red and hot pink color-block set consisting of leggings with a single stripe down the side and a matching sports bra.

The cover girl, who has shared her exercise routines on Instagram with her 6.2 million followers before, donned the same sleek, colorful workout look in post with her dog in February of last year.

Upton, who works with celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, is no stranger to sharing her stylish looks on Instagram and favors luxury brands Fendi and Christian Louboutin as well as more affordable labels like Sam Edelman, Reformation and Reebok. The 29-year-old influencer also likes to offset classic black and white looks with pops of color.

This past week, the “Sports Illustrated” cover star’s husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, posted a sweet snap of the couple coordinating their ensembles for an evening out. The athlete’s sweater seamlessly matched Kate’s hot pink bodycon dress and clear pink slingback pumps, which featured a pointy toe and sculpted heel.

“We may or may not have coordinated these matching outfits… And by we, I mean Kate,” he captioned the post.

