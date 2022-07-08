Kate Upton Hugs Horses In Jeggings & Rugged Cowboy Boots for an Athleisure Spin on Western Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Upton’s “Literal heaven” features hugging horses and wearing western boots.

The model snapped a selfie with two large brown horses, posting the slideshow of pictures taken to her Instagram on Sunday. Upton stood in grassy pastures, petting her horses and taking them out for a quick ride.

The model geared up for her adventure, wearing breathable and athletic clothing for the brisk ride. Upton wore jeggings with deep pockets on each side of her hips. The stretchy pants were high waisted and allowed for ease of movement.

Overtop, Upton wore a long-sleeve baby pink zip-up with a mock neckline. Protecting herself from the sun, Upton wore a wide brimmed straw sun hat with blue graphics on the front and a blue string that fastened the hat to her head.

Upton paired the large hat with even larger aviator sunglasses with a black frame and black lenses. In no time at all, Upton was ready to ride her horses. Upton wore little to no makeup and no visible jewelry to ride the horses, aiming for a more natural and certainly more comfortable ensemble.

Cuddling close to one of the horses in the frame, Upton can be seen smiling back at the camera wearing gray and silver cowboy boots. The boots look worn from use, giving them a rugged quality. The silver studs make the boots shine, breathing new life into them when the light caught the silver shine.

Upton paired the western boots with thick gray and blue socks that barely peaked over the tops of each boot. Cowboy boots have become an increasingly popular part of culture in 2022. The style of boot can be paired with just about everything.

PHOTOS: Click to see Kate Upton's style evolve over the years.

Try these cowboy boots on for your next western adventure.

