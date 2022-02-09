Kate Upton Adds Pop of Contrast to All-Black Outfit With Colorful Nikes & Buys Out Her Skincare Line

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Upton wants everyone to know where they can find her skincare products.

“The Other Woman” star shared a video on Instagram Tuesday showing her fans and supporters that they can now shop her skincare line, Found Active, at CVS stores around the nation. Found Active focuses on clean beauty and nutritional products created to blend with your existing routine.

For the outfit, the model and entrepreneur donned a black long-sleeve shirt that featured a plunging scoop neckline and a line of buttons down the front paired with slim-fit cropped jeans that displayed her ankles. She accessorized with sleek sunglasses and a black mask for safety.

To complete everything, she slipped on pair of multicolored Sean Wotherspoon x Air Max 1/97 ‘Sean Wotherspoon’ sneakers that incorporated a black, blue, purple, coral, gray and yellow upper combined with the functionality of the traditional Air Max 97 silhouette. The shoes retail on a sliding scale depending on size starting at $1,048.

The Sean Wotherspoon x Air Max 1/97 ‘Sean Wotherspoon’ sneakers. CREDIT: GOAT

When it comes to Upton’s essential style, she tends to rely on classic and sophisticated garments that place an emphasis on fit and design. As of late, Upton has donned mini dresses and heels as well as effective activewear that makes working easy and breezy.

Upton is a model and actress known for posing on magazine covers and sauntering on red carpets alike. She has been the face of notable brands like Neiman Marcus, Express and Canada Goose.

