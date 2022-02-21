Kate Upton Celebrates Husband Justin Verlander’s Birthday with Their Daughter on a Tropical Vacation

Kate Upton took to Instagram yesterday to wish her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, a happy birthday. The “Sports Illustrated Swim Issue” cover star shared a sweet family photo of herself with Verlander and their 2-year-old daughter Genevieve on a sandy beach with palm trees in the background.

Posing barefoot, the model and “The Other Woman” actress can be seen wearing a floral printed mini dress with two simple straps in varying shades of blue, purple and white. Coordinating with mom, Upton’s little one donned an adorable frock covered in colorful flowers. Tagging her man, she captioned the post: “Happy birthday to the most amazing husband, father and best friend a girl could ask for. I love you so much.”

Meanwhile, Verlander, who turned 39 on Feb. 20, dressed in a stylish gray knit polo shirt paired with navy shorts. Both Justin and Kate, who wed in Tuscany in 2017, often share photos of their family on their social media accounts. Just days ago, the baseball star posted a throwback snap of himself and Upton, 29, posing in nature in athletic looks complete with Brooks sneakers.

Upton, who first rose to fame in 2011 when she appeared on the cover of “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue,” tends to reach for sneakers and doesn’t appear to have a favorite brand. Recently, she’s been seen in everything from classic Asics for a workout, to rare Nike Air Maxes and Reebok’s popular Club C silhouette.

