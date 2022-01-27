Kate Upton Does Hilarious Celine Dion Lip Sync TikTok Video & Masterfully Swaps Flannel for Strapless Dress

Kate Upton brought new meaning to “change of a dress” in her latest humorous online TikTok video.

As shared on Instagram, the “Other Woman” actress lip synced to Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” Initially starting in a plaid flannel in the dark, Upton quickly tossed the shirt aside to reveal a strapless black velvet dress, flung her hair back and mouthed lyrics into a rose gold microphone. The actress was assisted by her husband Justin Verlander, who acted as both props manager, cameraman and—with a piece of cardboard—wind machine.

“It takes a village.. and some wine.” Upton captioned the clip, including a behind-the-scenes video of her and Verlander filming.

Though it’s unclear what shoes—if any—Upton wore with her ensembles, her finale look would have smoothly coordinated with pointed-toe pumps or platform sandals. Both styles have proven to be popular options for formal dressing, adding a sleek and—at times—comfortable element to gowns and dresses. Brands like Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti have been leaders in the luxury space on this matter, with stars like Zendaya, Tessa Thompson and Madison Beer wearing their designs on recent red carpets. Upton has dressed similarly on the red carpet, like when she wore Jimmy Choo sandals with a Twinset dress at the Venice Film Festival.

Kate Upton attends the “Marriage Story” screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival on August 29, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA Upton’s switch from casual to formal dressing may have been for comic relief, but it’s also in sync with the fashion industry right now. Since public outings and events have returned in the wake of the pandemic, so has a desire to dress up—and do so glamorously. Heels with bold colors, dramatic heels and dazzling crystal accents have been on the rise industry-wide, hailing from statement-making brands like Amina Muaddi, Mach & Mach and Aquazzura.

Upton’s shoe styles veer between sporty and slick. The “Layover” actress often wears Nike, Reebok and APL sneakers and Ugg slippers while off-duty. Her day-to-day looks also feature heeled sandals, loafers and mules by Nicholas Kirkwood, Gianvito Rossi and Gucci—plus affordable heels from Sam Edelman. When it comes to the red carpet, Upton favors stiletto-heeled sandals and pumps by Stella Luna, Le Silla and Christian Louboutin, among other luxury brands.

