Kate Siegel Shows Off Toe Ring in See-Through Heels With Twisty Crop Top & Midi Skirt at ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere

Along with a slew of other stars, Kate Siegel stepped out to attend the Los Angeles premiere of “House of the Dragon,” the prequel series following “Game of Thrones,” last night.

Siegel, who recently appeared in HBO’s “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” donned an entirely black look for the occasion. The actress, 39, wore a black leather crop top featuring a twist front, ruching and an asymmetric design paired with a pleated chiffon midi skirt.

Kate Siegel wore a black outfit complete with black PVC sandals to the ‘House of the Dragon’ premiere on July 27, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Her skirt, which was cinched high up on the waist with a skinny leather tie strap, gave way to black sandals with black transparent PVC straps and an angular see-through heel. The style showed off her blush pink pedicure and a silver toe ring that matched the rest of the jewelry she wore, including earrings and several rings.

A closer look at Kate Siegel’s black transparent sandals featuring an angular see-through heel. CREDIT: MEGA

Earlier this month, Siegel wrapped up production on her latest Netflix project, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” which was directed by her husband Mike Flanagan. She also worked with the horror filmmaker on Netflix’s chilling “Midnight Mass” and “The Haunting” anthology series.

Kate Siegel strikes a pose at the premiere of ‘House of the Dragon’ in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. CREDIT: MEGA

You can catch “House of the Dragon” next month when it premieres on Aug. 21st on HBO.