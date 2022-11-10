Kate Moss Dances The Night Away in Plunging Sheer Dress With Towering Heels

Kate Moss enjoyed a night out in the West End of London yesterday. The supermodel was photographed going from one club to another while serving a daring outfit.

Moss wore a black sheer dress with sequins all over, creating a geometric pattern. The shimmering attire featured a plunging neckline. She added a black duster coat to complete her outfit.

Kate Moss enjoys a night out in London on Nov. 9. CREDIT: WM / MEGA As for accessories, Moss chose sparkling hoop earrings and three pendant necklaces. She finished the look with rosy lips and neutral makeup.

When it came down to footwear, Moss slipped on a pair of towering platform pumps. The glossy shoe featured stiletto heels that elevated her look by at least 5 inches. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Kate Moss enjoys a night out in London on Nov. 9. CREDIT: WM / MEGA Moss is a well-known fan of grunge fashion and can often be seen sporting black leather boots or flats from brands including Repetto, Justin Boots and Gianvito Rossi. When she’s on the red carpet, she can typically be seen wearing more neutral-toned options like mules, sandals and pumps by brands like Saint Laurent or Jimmy Choo.

