Kate Moss Is Breezy in Blush Pink Bohemian Dress and Classic Black Leather Boots for the Launch of her Beauty and Wellness Brand Cosmoss

Kate Moss celebrated the release of her new beauty and wellness brand Cosmoss at Harrods in London on Sept. 6. Dressed in a flouncy summery dress and closet staple footwear, Moss greeted guests and posed with her products.

Moss exuded a bohemian-esque aura that was reflected in her blush pink clothing. The garment featured long bell sleeves and a risky plunging neckline partnered with a flowing maxi-style skirt. Furthering those witchy bohemian vibes, the supermodel wore a plethora of jewelry stacked around her neck, wrists, and on each finger in a variety of metals, some adorned with varying crystals.

Kate Moss attends the exclusive debut event of new Beauty & Wellness Brand “Cosmoss” in Harrods and on Cosmossbykatemoss.com at Harrods on September 6, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cos

The mom of one carried a black and gold chain mini bag and wore her blond tresses parted in the middle straight down her back.

Related Kate Moss Remembers Her Favorite Manolo Heels, Wellington Boots and More Standout Looks for 'British Vogue' Kohl's Expands Sephora Partnership to All Stores Julia Fox Tries a Bold New Look in a Bright Yellow Lace-Up Hoodie Dress and Platform Latex Boots

While they are quite hard to see under the lengthy hem of her dress, the 48-year-old wore classic shiny black leather boots that continued to present the outfit as dreamy and easy-going. Moss is an icon in the fashion world, as one of the original supermodels of the 1990s. A champion of grunge fashion, she can often be spotted in black leather boots or flats from brands like Repetto, Justin Boots and Gianvito Rossi. On the red carpet, Moss gravitates towards neutral heeled mules, sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo, Prada and other top brands.

Cosmoss is self-care created for life’s modern journeys to make them beautiful, mesmerizing and magical. The brand is a celebration of every day exactly as it is, with all its imperfections. Each product has been meticulously crafted with well-being in mind, using potent, natural substances. Each ritual opens a door to balance, restoration, and love; each fragrance and infusion recenters and completes. The beauty and wellness brand offers an impressive range of everything from various teas, to CBD collagen drops all available in store and on Cosmoss’ website.

PHOTOS: Check out Kate Moss’ shoe style evolution over the years.