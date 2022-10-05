Kate Middleton Brightens the Day in Yellow Accordion Dress & Navy Suede Pumps at Maternity Unit of Royal Hospital

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, visited the maternity unit at the Royal Surrey County Hospital today in Guildford, England. The royal family member continued her philanthropic work to support mothers and their children in need, all while dressed semi-formally.

The Princess was clad in a sunny yellow dress by Karen Millen, with prominent pointed shoulders, constructed bodice, and a high, structured collar that dipped low into a v shape. The garment was belted around the waistline, changing up the silhouette, the midsection leading into an accordion skirt with defined pleats.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the maternity unit at the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Oct. 5, 2022 in Guildford, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

In her hand, Middleton carried a dark blue suede clutch and adorned her finger with a statement-making silver and sapphire. Along with the ring, Prince William’s wife wore dainty dangling silver earrings. Middleton wore her brown hair down styled in wavy curls while her makeup was neutral and nude.

Middleton opted for her usual pointed-toe pumps with stiletto heels in a dark blue suede to match her deep blue accessories. The sharp silhouette is a go-to for the Princess no matter the shade. The heels range at about 3 to 4 inches in height, offering Middleton a slight boost.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the maternity unit at the Royal Surrey County Hospital on October 5, 2022 in Guildford, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, Middleton wears pointed-toe pumps so often they’ve become her style signature, which she frequently sources from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five different colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga, and Zara on and off-duty.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the maternity unit at the Royal Surrey County Hospital on October 5, 2022 in Guildford, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

At the hospital, Middleton met with staff members to discuss care for mothers with mental health issues and met with families who received special care from the hospital’s neonatal specialist in order to treat small or premature children.

Kate Middleton speaks to Sylvia Novak while holding her daughter Bianca, during a visit to the maternity unit at Royal Surrey County Hospital on Oct. 5, 2022 in Guildford, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

