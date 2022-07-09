Kate Middleton Brings Summer To Wimbledon 2022 In a Lemon Yellow Sun Dress and Hidden Heels In London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton got sporty in a bold summer color scheme while watching tennis.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Ladies’ Singles Final match between Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Championship at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. The royal was all smiles as she watched the match, sat beside the Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2022. CREDIT: Julian Finney / Staff

Middleton wore a bold lemon yellow sun dress with short sleeves and a straight across, high neckline. The dress was gathered to one side of the royal’s shoulder, draped and tied in a large bow that took up most of the bodice. The Duchess pinned a purple and black bow in a smaller size to her other side, the colors in the fascinator contrasting the dress nicely. The dress’s waist was taken in with a ribbon or sash in the same yellow color that transitioned to a voluminous skirt with neatly placed pleats that gave the dress even more dimension. When the sun would peek out of the clouds, Middleton would pop on a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses with a thick frame and dark lenses. For accessories, the Duchess wore gold studs, a silver ring, and a wide brimmed straw sun hat.

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2022. CREDIT: Julian Finney / Staff

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2022. CREDIT: Julian Finney / Staff

While the royal’s shoes were not in frame, it’s safe to assume Middleton was wearing some form of a classic pump. Middleton has been known to favor Manolo Blahnik’s or a good pair of Jimmy Choo’s in all colors and styles. A plain white pump could have served the look well, given all the bold colors happening in the dress and accessories. For a whimsical touch, Middleton could have opted for pumps with bows on them to match the motif present in her ensemble.