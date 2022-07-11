Kate Middleton Presents Wimbledon Trophy in ’80s-Style Peplum Polka Dot Dress & Slingback Pumps With Prince William and Prince George

If you needed anymore proof that polka dots are a summer wardrobe must-have, just look at Kate Middleton’s most recent fashion choices. The Duchess of Cambridge has been pulling out all the stops for her looks during Wimbledon 2022.

She closed out the final day of the tennis tournament with her husband Prince William and their eldest son Prince George. Middleton looked stunning in a navy blue and white dress by Alessandra Rich. The 1980s-inspired style featured a V-neckline, pointy shoulder pads, short scrunched sleeves and a silk tie at the center. The breezy number also had a peplum waist and slightly ruffled hem.

Kate Middleton presents Men’s Tennis Final at Wimbledon 2022 on July 10, 2022. CREDIT: News Licensing / MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at Wimbledon final day in London on July 10, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Middleton accessorized with small stud earrings, a dainty necklace and a silver watch. Her brunette locs were styled in big barrel curls and parted on the side. The royal opted for neutral glam with a pink pout.

The mother-of-three completed her look with white slingback pumps that were also by Alessandra Rich. Made from smooth suede, the silhouette has a piercing pointed toe cut from polished patent leather and sits on a thin stiletto heel. Slingback pumps are one of the most elegant shoe styles that will never go out of style. The heels are a modern staple as they pair well with evening attire.

Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William attend the Men’s Finals Day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 10, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, who’s partial to options from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.

